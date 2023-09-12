Grenade found in vehicle during traffic stop in Atascocita; driver taken into custody

ATASCOCITA, Texas – A driver is in custody after a grenade was found inside a vehicle in Atascocita Tuesday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the 4500 block of FM 1960 E.

Our @hcsotexas D3 CRU conducted a traffic stop during an @TxDPSSoutheast led investigation near the 4500 block of FM 1960 E and located a grenade inside of a vehicle.



The HCSO Bomb Unit responded and rendered the item safe. The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody.… pic.twitter.com/6kf7aYsFXl — LT Bryan Buccini (@BryanBuccini) September 12, 2023

Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety led the investigation and located the grenade inside the vehicle.

When the HCSO Bomb Unit was called to the scene, deputies said they rendered the item safe until it was ineffective.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

Investigators have not yet released the suspect’s identity. It is uncertain why the driver had the grenade inside the vehicle.