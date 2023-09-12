95º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Grenade found in vehicle during traffic stop in Atascocita; driver taken into custody

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Atascocita, Greande, Arrest, Crime, HCSO
Generic police lights (WJXT)

ATASCOCITA, Texas – A driver is in custody after a grenade was found inside a vehicle in Atascocita Tuesday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the 4500 block of FM 1960 E.

Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety led the investigation and located the grenade inside the vehicle.

When the HCSO Bomb Unit was called to the scene, deputies said they rendered the item safe until it was ineffective.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

Investigators have not yet released the suspect’s identity. It is uncertain why the driver had the grenade inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email