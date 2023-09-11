Fire destroys home, several outbuildings near Magnolia

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A fire destroyed a home along with several outbuildings near Magnolia in Montgomery County Sunday.

According to The Woodlands Fire Department, they responded to assist the Magnolia Fire Department to a structure fire in the 9800 block of Sioux Drive just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatch was receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a house on fire with multiple explosions and the fire spreading to nearby brush.

Multiple departments responded to assist in fighting the fire.

Firefighters fought the blaze for over two hours to bring it under control.

The fire ultimately destroyed the house along with several outbuildings. Firefighters were able to stop the brush fires before they spread to neighboring structures.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.