Needville to welcome Little League team home with celebration

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

The Southwest Region champion Little League team from Needville, Texas, participates in the opening ceremony of the 2023 Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NEEDVILLE, Texas – The Needville community will be welcoming their Little League team home with a celebration Saturday.

The team placed second in the United States and fourth in the world at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The celebration will be held at Needville Blue Jay Stadium located at 16319 TX-36.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with opening ceremonies beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Complimentary food and drinks will be offered until they run out.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

