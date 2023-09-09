Needville to welcome Little League team home with celebration

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Southwest Region champion Little League team from Needville, Texas, participates in the opening ceremony of the 2023 Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEEDVILLE, Texas – The Needville community will be welcoming their Little League team home with a celebration Saturday.

The team placed second in the United States and fourth in the world at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Needville Little League prepares to return home following incredible LLWS run

The celebration will be held at Needville Blue Jay Stadium located at 16319 TX-36.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with opening ceremonies beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Complimentary food and drinks will be offered until they run out.

For more information, click here.

Complete Coverage: Needville Little League’s path to the Little League World Series