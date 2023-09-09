Needville to welcome Little League team home with celebration

NEEDVILLE, Texas – The Needville community will be welcoming their Little League team home with a celebration Saturday.
The team placed second in the United States and fourth in the world at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The celebration will be held at Needville Blue Jay Stadium located at 16319 TX-36.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with opening ceremonies beginning at 5:15 p.m.
Complimentary food and drinks will be offered until they run out.
