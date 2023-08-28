Needville Little League prepares to return home following incredible LLWS run

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Needville Little League is coming home the fourth best team in the entire world after an incredible run over the last two weeks at the Little League World Series.

They lost to Chinese Taipei by 10 runs Sunday afternoon, but now it’s back to school and for some, time for the next sport.

The surreal summer of baseball is finally over for Needville. But the star-studded moments full of photo ops and autographs are only just beginning.

“I never thought as a 12 year old kid that I’d be signing autographs at a baseball tournament,” said Needville Little League player DJ Jablonski.

“We’re going to go back home, like enjoy the famousness for a few weeks and it’s going to be back to normal school and come home and enjoy family time,” said player Easton Benge.

Needville played six times in the last two weeks, they won four times in a row, making it all the way to the U.S. Championship game before finally finishing in fourth place in the entire world.

“They’re going to have fun going back to school and seeing everybody and that adjustment of, you know, they’re kind of little celebrities right now,” said Needville Little League parent Teresa Hammond.

The team will be Grand Marshals at the Fort Bend County Fair parade next month, the pride of Needville preparing to plunge back into reality.

“It’s definitely going to be a big change, having to wake up really early and have long days,” Jablonski said.

“They love baseball, but they know how to live life, too. So I think it’s going to be a pretty smooth transition,” said Needville Little League parent Karl Georgi.

“I’m looking forward to go back to sleep in my bed and spend time with my family, hunting and fishing,” said Needville Little League player Colten Georgi.

Well-earned sleep after a job well done.

“God bless Needville. God bless Texans and God bless these boys,” Karl Georgi said.