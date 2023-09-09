73º
2 Harris County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles struck by other vehicle while responding to crash

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Two Harris County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles were struck by a car, while deputies were responding to a crash in the northern part of the county on Saturday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two Harris County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles were struck by a vehicle, while deputies were responding to a crash in the northern part of the county on Saturday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The wreck happened in the 10300 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in the early morning hours. Deputies were at the scene after a truck hit a pole, then another driver collided with the patrol vehicles. Deputies were inside the vehicles, but no one was injured.

The identities of those involved were also not released.

This crash is still being investigated, and officials will check if the driver was intoxicated.

