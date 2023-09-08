Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting, killing man in vehicle on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a man while he was inside his vehicle on the Southwest Freeway in August, the Houston Police Department said.

Joe William Moore, 39, is charged with murder in the 338th State District Court. He is accused of killing 30-year-old Keith Merritt.

Police said on August 23 at around 11:25 a.m., Merritt was sitting in his vehicle at a stop light at the intersection of the Southwest Freeway service road southbound and Wilcrest Drive/Murphy Road when a passenger in a light-colored, 2010 to 2015 Toyota Highlander leaned out of the window and shot the victim multiple times. The suspect vehicle then turned and fled eastbound on Murphy Road.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At that time, the suspects were described by police only as two men in their early to mid-20s. Officers said further investigation identified Moore as a suspect and on Thursday, he was subsequently charged for his role in the incident.

Anyone with information about the second suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.