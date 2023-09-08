AJ Armstrong to appear in court as he seeks appeal in capital murder conviction

Closing arguments took place on Aug. 15, 2023 in Antonio Armstrong Jr.’s third capital murder trial.

HOUSTON – Antonio Armstrong Jr. is still fighting for his innocence, three weeks after a jury found him guilty of murdering his parents while they slept in their southwest Houston home back in 2016.

Armstrong Jr., who is currently being housed at the Harris County Jail, has since been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.

The now 23-year-old started the appeal process shortly after being sentenced and has since hired an attorney, Patrick McCann, to represent him.

Armstrong Jr. continues to have the support of his family throughout this process, with his grandmother telling KPRC 2 in an exclusive interview that her grandson was “not guilty.”

