‘A.J. is not guilty’: Antonio Armstrong Jr’s grandmother continues to support 23-year-old behind bars

HOUSTON – On Aug. 16, 2023, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong Jr. was found guilty of killing his parents while they slept in their Bellaire home in 2016.

This was A.J.’s third time on trial for capital murder. The first two ended in a mistrial, but this time things were different and A.J. was found guilty, sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years.

KPRC 2 Investigates spoke with A.J.’s grandmother, Kay Winston, the mother of Antonio Sr. after the verdict.

Winston, who has supported her grandson from the very beginning, says there is no doubt in her mind that A.J. is innocent.

“Had I had just a thought that A.J. killed my son, I wouldn’t be here. I would have never supported him or stood by him, ever! Ever,” Winston said.

