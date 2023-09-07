What’s that ‘unbelievably’ loud noise in Texas City? This is what officials are saying about it

This is the sign outside a Marathon gas station in Bradenton, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Texas City said Thursday that the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery is having an issue with its steam line, which is causing extra noise in the area.

KPRC 2 heard of the issue from a viewer who described it as “unbelievably loud noise happening in Texas City,” and noted a “large white cloud.”

“We have been informed that Marathon GBR is experiencing an issue with a steam line, causing extra noise, “ Texas City Emergency Management said. “Marathon is working as quickly as possible to mitigate this issue. There is no threat to the public. We will update you as soon as we receive the information.”

