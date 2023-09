MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot in the Magnolia area Thursday.

Authorities said there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the 40000 block of Goldeneye Place.

There is no word on the condition of the victim, but they said a suspect is in custody.

A motive is unclear at this time and the investigation is active, according to law enforcement who have released limited information in this case.