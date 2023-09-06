Man found dead under bridge in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – A man was found dead under a bridge in downtown Houston Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.
Homicide detectives received reports about the man being in the 800 block of McKee Street at around 8:20 a.m.
Police said the man is believed to be in his 50s.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
