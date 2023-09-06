92º
Man found dead under bridge in downtown Houston

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man was found dead under a bridge in downtown Houston Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Homicide detectives received reports about the man being in the 800 block of McKee Street at around 8:20 a.m.

Police said the man is believed to be in his 50s.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

