Houston Dash part ways with head coach Sam Laity; Interim coach to be named soon

TACOMA, WASHINGTON - JULY 11: OL Reign interim head coach Sam Laity kicks the ball on the sideline during the game against Kansas City at Cheney Stadium on July 11, 2021 in Tacoma, Washington. The OL Reign won 2-0. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston Dash announced on Wednesday that the team has parted ways with head coach Sam Laity.

Laity was introduced as the fourth head coach in team history in December 2022. His career spanned decades in the NWSL with OL Reign, coached in more than 200 regular season and postseason games during his tenure as an assistant coach.

“We have high ambitions and continuously work to build a competitive team that will represent the city at a high level. After considerable evaluation as to what is best for the team at this time, we made the decision to make a change,” Dash general manager, Alex Singer said. “On behalf of the Club, community, and our team, I want to thank Sam for his dedication and contributions to our organization. We sincerely wish him all the best.”

At this time, an interim head coach has not been named, but the team is expected to make that announcement in the coming days.