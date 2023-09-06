ERCOT asks residents, businesses to conserve electricity use from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

HOUSTON – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has asked Houston residents and businesses to conserve electricity due to continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind and declining solar power generation Wednesday evening.

ERCOT asked consumers to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“CenterPoint Energy does not generate electricity itself, so any shortage of electric power capacity from the electric grid is not something that the company controls,” a news release said.

ERCOT said the conservation appeal does not indicate that the grid is experiencing emergency conditions at this time.

Consumers can reportedly help the grid by taking the following measures:

Raise your thermostat by a degree or two, if safe to do so.

Avoid using large appliances, such as washers/dryers and dishwashers.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours.

“If conditions worsen, ERCOT may issue a directive to curtail power delivered to customers, which requires transmission and distribution utilities like CenterPoint Energy to implement controlled outages due to power generation shortfall,” the release said. “Controlled outages are planned emergency measures designed to avoid potentially longer and more widespread power outages for customers.”

Houstonians are also encouraged to prepare now and have a backup plan in place, especially those who rely on electricity for life-sustaining equipment.