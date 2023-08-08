I don’t use ERCOT. How’s my grid handling the heat?

HOUSTON – All of this week, ERCOT issued a watch because it’s anticipating record demand on the grid.

You can see the status of the grid in the ERCOT Dashboard.

But not all of Texas, or even the Greater Houston area, is part of ERCOT.

One viewer emailed KPRC 2 Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley.

“You have been giving updates on ERCOT. From College Station to Beaumont are powered by Entergy Texas. Entergy is not a distributor but a supplier and producer. We are in Entergy’s power grid. ERCOT tells people how the supply and demand is but Entergy keeps it secret. I live in Montgomery, and we are left in the dark. I have tried to get Entergy status but it is not given unless one does research.”

Entergy | View Outages

That is correct. Entergy is on not on the ERCOT grid, it’s part of the MISO grid.

The United States is broken down into seven grids.

MAP: Power Grids in the United States

You can check the status of the MISO grid in the MISO Dashboard.