ERCOT meeting to discuss weatherization of state power grid

How prepared is the state’s power grid to handle extreme weather?

Later today the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state power grid, will meet to discuss weatherization efforts.

Over the past 18 months, ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission, which regulates electricity infrastructure, are currently working to reform and the state power grid and increase reliability.

In a Dec. 16 release, ERCOT listed these steps its taken toward that goal.

Improvements Implemented that Make the Grid More Reliable: