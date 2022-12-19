ERCOT meeting to discuss weatherization of state power grid

How prepared is the state’s power grid to handle extreme weather?
Later today the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state power grid, will meet to discuss weatherization efforts.
Over the past 18 months, ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission, which regulates electricity infrastructure, are currently working to reform and the state power grid and increase reliability.
In a Dec. 16 release, ERCOT listed these steps its taken toward that goal.
Improvements Implemented that Make the Grid More Reliable:
- Weatherization and Inspections. Electric generation units and transmission facilities weatherize and are inspected by ERCOT.
- Firm Fuel Supply Service. An additional source of fuel onsite for generators benefits the grid by providing a redundant, or additional, fuel source should there be a natural gas scarcity.
- Scheduled Maintenance Period. ERCOT has worked with generators and transmission operators to schedule their maintenance so they could prepare their equipment for winter.
- Fast Frequency Response Service. This is a new addition to our ancillary services that provides a group of generators that can power up quickly during operating conditions that change rapidly.
- Reliability Unit Commitments. ERCOT can bring more generation online sooner when needed.
- Critical Supply Chain and Critical Infrastructure Map. This map was created to share the locations and connectivity of all the critical parts of the Texas power infrastructure.
- Improved Communications. Agencies are seeing improved communications through both the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Texas Energy Reliability Council.