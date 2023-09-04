Have you seen them? Suspects sought for allegedly shooting 2 men during argument near South Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating suspects accused of shooting two men near South Houston in June.

Cristobal Banda, 22, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The second suspect, Jordan Christopher Perez, 31, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They are accused of shooting two men ages 33 and 26.

On June 30, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot at 9261 Gulf Freeway at around 4 a.m. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found both victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital in stable condition, HPD said.

According to witnesses, the men were involved in an argument and the suspects began firing shots at the victims before fleeing the scene.

Police said further investigation identified the suspects as Banda and Perez. On Tuesday, both men were charged for their alleged roles in the shootings. They remain at large.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts, or in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.