2 men fatally shot in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – Two men were shot and killed in southeast Houston Monday, the Houston Police Department said.
Officers received reports about a shooting in the 3800 block of Faulkner.
Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found one man dead. Another man was pronounced dead at the hospital, HPD said.
Investigators are working to find out what led up to the shooting.
