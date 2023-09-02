81º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after car crashes into tree, splits in half in southwest Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash
A man died and a second man is in critical condition after they crashed into a tree on Saturday in southwest Houston. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man died and a second man is in critical condition after they crashed into a tree on Saturday in southwest Houston.

Houston officers said they were called to the 9100 block of South Dairy Ashford Road around 12:12 a.m. due to the wreck. Police believe the car was traveling at high speed and the driver lost control. It veered off the road, crashed into a tree and split into two pieces.

The two victims were not identified. One of them was taken to the hospital, and the other died in the crash.

Authorities said there wasn’t anyone who witnessed the crash, and they are still investigating. They do not know if alcohol was involved.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email