1 dead, 1 in critical condition after car crashes into tree, splits in half in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A man died and a second man is in critical condition after they crashed into a tree on Saturday in southwest Houston.

Houston officers said they were called to the 9100 block of South Dairy Ashford Road around 12:12 a.m. due to the wreck. Police believe the car was traveling at high speed and the driver lost control. It veered off the road, crashed into a tree and split into two pieces.

The two victims were not identified. One of them was taken to the hospital, and the other died in the crash.

Authorities said there wasn’t anyone who witnessed the crash, and they are still investigating. They do not know if alcohol was involved.