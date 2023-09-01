Second suspect arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 2 men in southwest Houston in February

HOUSTON – A suspect was arrested for fatally shooting two men and injuring another in southwest Houston in February, the Houston Police Department said.

Markeith Eric Simpson, 26, was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Another suspect, identified as 18-year-old Chase Franklin Williams, has been in custody and was also charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Chase Franklin Williams, 18 (HPD)

The suspects are accused of killing 58-year-old Reginald Reed and 23-year-old Brandon Forbes, and injuring a 32-year-old man.

On Feb. 4, HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 14100 block of Buffalo Speedway.

Police said when they arrived, they found Forbes unresponsive with gunshot wounds in the median of the road. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers then learned of a second shooting that occurred a short distance away in the 14100 block of Fleetwell Drive. Police said they arrived and found Reed dead on the front porch of a residence. According to investigators, authorities were then approached by another man who said he had also been shot at that location. Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police said further investigation identified Williams as the suspect in this case. On Feb. 6, he was arrested and charged for his alleged role in this incident.

Subsequent investigation identified Simpson as a second suspect in the shooting. He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on Aug. 30.