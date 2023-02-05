2 dead, 1 injured in related shootings in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities say two people have been shot and killed, and another injured by gunfire in related shootings which took place just streets apart in southwest Houston.

According to police, the two separate shootings took place Saturday afternoon just streets over from one another.

One of the shootings took place in the 14100 block of Fleetwell Drive near Cloverbrook, and the other occurred in the 14110 block of Buffalo Speedway. Both happened around 4:50 p.m.

Preliminary information was limited, however, police say both shootings are connected and are within a block or so radius of one another.

One victim who was shot on Buffalo Speedway was later pronounced deceased, police say.

At the Fleetwell shooting, two people were said to have been shot. One was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, and the other has been transported to the hospital.

Houston police have not released any information on the victims or a possible shooter at this time.