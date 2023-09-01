Man charged for allegedly beating uncle to death with hammer, assaulting his mom before setting fire at Sunnyside home

HOUSTON – A man has been charged for beating his uncle to death and assaulting his mother before setting a Sunnyside home on fire in January, the Houston Police Department said.

Christian Cameron Flowers, 25, is charged with murder in the 351st State District Court. He is accused of killing 46-year-old Robert Louis Stephens. Flowers’ 54-year-old mother sustained minor injuries in the attack, police said.

On January 24, HPD patrol officers responded to reports of an assault in progress at a home located in the 4000 block of Knoxville Street at around 12:35 p.m. Police said when they arrived, flames were coming from the residence. Officers and Houston Fire Department firefighters ensured everyone was able to escape the fire.

Flowers’ mother reportedly told officers that prior to observing the fire in the kitchen area, she witnessed her son assault her brother with a hammer inside the residence. Flowers then assaulted his mother, causing minor injuries, investigators said. After all three exited the residence, paramedics transported Stephens to an area hospital, where police said doctors later pronounced him dead. Officers arrested Flowers at the scene.

While in custody, on January 26, Flowers was charged with arson for his alleged role in setting the fire. Following subsequent investigation and consultation with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, the charge against Flowers was upgraded to murder on Wednesday.

Flowers has remained in custody since the incident.