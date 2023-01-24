Man in critical condition after being attacked by nephew, trapped in house fire in Houston’s Sunnyside: HPD

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after he was hit with a hammer by his nephew and then trapped inside a home while it was on fire Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD responded to reports of an aggravated assault in progress in the 4000 block of Knoxville around 12:45 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they saw people running out of the house and heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Officials with the Houston Fire Department were dispatched and got the fire quickly under control as HPD officers reportedly began taking the witnesses and suspect into custody.

According to HFD, firefighters located a man inside the residence and rescued him from the home. The man was transported to a nearby trauma center, where police said he remains in critical condition.

Police said the victim was attacked by his nephew with a hammer prior to the home being set on fire.