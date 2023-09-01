81º
Husband of popular Houston activist charged with assault of family member, D.A.’s office says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The husband of a well-known community activist in our area has been released on bond after he was arrested for assault of a family member earlier this week.

According to Harris County District Attorney’s Office John Donnelly, Ronnie Calvin Matthews was booked into jail on Aug. 24 and charged with assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction. This charge shows to be a felony in the Harris County Jail system.

Matthews, who is said to be the husband of Candice Matthews, later posted a $4,000 bond and was released.

Details surrounding this charge were not immediately made available.

Court records show that Matthews has a lengthy criminal history, dating back to 1993. Several of his previous charges include felon in possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana, evading arrest and theft.

