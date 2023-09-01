AT&T’s first annual Copa AT&T Pro x Un Día youth soccer tournament to host games in Houston

ST LOUIS, MO - APRIL 11: A Nike US Soccer soccer ball on the field before a match between the United States and the Republic of Ireland at CITYPARK on April 11, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by John Todd/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

HOUSTON – This weekend, the first annual Copa AT&T Pro x Un Día youth soccer tournament will be held in the city of Houston.

The tournament will start in H-town, and then travel to San Antonio next weekend.

According to their website, those in attendance will also have the opportunity to meet players from the Mexican National Team, participate in interactive activities, and win prizes.

The event is free, and you are encouraged to bring your family out.

The Houston games will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at La Escondida Soccer Club & HAS.

President of the Greens League, Jaime Escobedo, will be live on KPRC 2 starting at 5:45 a.m. with a few players to share their excitement about the game.

Click here to register.