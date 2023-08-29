VIDEO: Some residents evacuated due to 40-acre wildfire in Cleveland

Some residents are being asked to evacuate from their homes in the Cleveland area on Tuesday due to a 20-acre wildfire, city officials said.

Some residents are being asked to evacuate from their homes in the Cleveland area on Tuesday due to a 40-acre wildfire, city officials said.

The fire is off the State Highway 105 bypass between FM 1010 and CR 325, and residents are being evacuated from CR 325. The fire is threatening several structures and homes, and it could affect bus routes.

City of Cleveland firefighters and other local firefighters are working to control the fire, which had not been contained yet.

