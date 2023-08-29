Have you seen him? Police searching for husband of woman found dead with stab wounds in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who they said is a person of interest in the fatal stabbing of his wife in southeast Houston.

Juan Jose Trillo-Calvo, 50, is wanted for questioning and is not charged in the case. The victim is identified as Veronica Elizalde, 50.

On August 7, HPD patrol officers were called to a residence in the 6800 block of Airport Boulevard at around 3:10 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Elizalde with multiple stab wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives would like to speak with Trillo-Calvo, the victim’s husband, who has not been seen since the incident occurred. Trillo-Calvo is known to travel to San Antonio, investigators said.

Anyone with information on Trillo-Calvo’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.