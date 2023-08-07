Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in SE Houston

Police say the body of a woman has been found with multiple stab wounds in southeast Houston.
According to police, the deceased woman was found in the 5800 block of Airport Boulevard at around 3:10 p.m. on Monday.
It is unclear how or why the woman was stabbed.
Authorities have yet to identify the victim or a suspect in this case.
KPRC 2 has crews heading to the scene.
