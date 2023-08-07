101º
Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in SE Houston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Woman found dead with multiple stab wounds in SE Houston

Police say the body of a woman has been found with multiple stab wounds in southeast Houston.

According to police, the deceased woman was found in the 5800 block of Airport Boulevard at around 3:10 p.m. on Monday.

It is unclear how or why the woman was stabbed.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim or a suspect in this case.

KPRC 2 has crews heading to the scene.



Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

