Firefighter suffers from burns while battling large grass fire in Waller County, officials say

WALLER COUNTY – A firefighter was injured during a large grass fire Tuesday in Waller County, according to the Waller County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The grass fire was located in the 3300 block of Mayer Road, near FM 362 intersection.

According to officials, at least 30 acres burned but firefighters were able to contain the area. Two to three homes were reportedly threatened but crews worked to protect those structures.

The injured firefighter suffered from burns to the legs and torso but was conscious and talking. They were flown to a hospital via Life Flight with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown what sparked the grass fire at this time.

Multiple fire department units from three counties responded to the scene to assist emergency crews.

This is the second grass fire reported on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Some residents evacuated due to 40-acre wildfire in Cleveland

In the Cleveland area, residents were asked to evacuate their homes due to the 40-acre wildfire, according to city officials. That fire is located off the State Highway 105 bypass between FM 1010 and CR 325, and residents are being evacuated from CR 325.

EXPLAINER: What is a Red Flag Warning anyway?