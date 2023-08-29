EXPLAINER: What is a Red Flag Warning anyway?

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 meteorologists have warned Houstonians about a Red Flag Warning, but what does that mean?

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to National Weather Service.

If there aren’t any fires, there isn’t a threat. But if a fire does start under these conditions, it can spread rapidly, according to Meteorologist Anthony Yanez.

The Lone Star State has seen multiple destructive fires in the past weeks.

The National Weather Service has provided the following tips on what to do in case of a Red Flag Warning:

If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

Avoid throwing cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They could ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire, according to NWS.

Make sure you extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch.

Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

Click here for weather updates in your area.