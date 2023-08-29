ERCOT requests conservation from businesses, residents on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., expects tight grid conditions

After ‘exhaustive nationwide search,’ ERCOT selects new CEO to lead Texas power grid company

HOUSTON – Due to a high level of unexpected electricity outages and forecasted low wind generation, operating reserves for ERCOT are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening, a news release said.

As a result, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

ERCOT said it expects similar conditions to persist through Wednesday.

“Today’s conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time,” the release said. “Current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation.”

ERCOT said it will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day and will keep the public updated.

In addition, ERCOT is also requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to reduce energy use at their facilities.

“ERCOT continues to use additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner,” the release said. “ERCOT is also working with out-of-state Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Market Participants to obtain additional power generation capacity.”

ERCOT has requested the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) “enforcement discretion,” which allows a generator to extend its service/run-time/operations to help meet demand, if needed, and maintain grid reliability.

According to ERCOT, conservation is a widely used tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours. Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage at ercot.com/txans.

If you are experiencing an outage at this time, it is reportedly not related to overall grid reliability. You’re urged to check with your local electric provider for more information.

For additional assistance, contact the Public Utility Commission of Texas hotline at 1-888-782-8477.

Why the request to reduce usage?

Wind: Wind generation is forecasted to be lower this afternoon/evening during peak demand time.

Thermal generation: High level of unexpected thermal generation outages.

Peak demand

ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW on August 10.

In 2022, the August peak demand was 78,465 MW.

This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records

Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records with a high of 80,148 MW on July 20.

