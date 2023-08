SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – Northbound US 59 is closed in San Jacinto County due to a large grass fire.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is between the Liberty County line and FM 2914.

The sheriff’s office said the northbound lanes are completely shut down and to expect heavy traffic and delays. They ask people to avoid the area.

TXDOT said detours are being set up and crews are assisting with traffic control.