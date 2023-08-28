95º
Man dies after found with stab wounds at Midtown intersection

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man died after he was found with stab wounds on Saturday afternoon at a Midtown intersection.

Houston police said a witness told them they saw the victim stumble into the intersection of Pierce Street and Main Street and collapse around 12 p.m. The witness tried to speak to the man, whose identity was not released, but he did not respond.

Officers were later dispatched to the area. When police arrived, they saw the man had several stab wounds.

Houston Fire Department paramedics also made it to the scene and took the man to a local hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

Authorities said they do not have a description for a suspect yet. If you know anything about the stabbing, you should call police at 713-308-3600 and Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

