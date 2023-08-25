‘I Am the Dream’: Radio Legend Madd Hatta awards scholarships for 10 TSU students

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 20: Madd Hatta speaks on stage during the 2023 Texas Black Expo Day 2 at George R. Brown Convention Center on May 20, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – A Houston radio legend is continuing to give back to the community by helping students who are pursuing higher education.

According to a news release, 97.9 The Box’s Madd Hatta is giving back to students who attend the School of Communications at Texas Southern University.

The radio vet, who has 30 years in the media game, has recently been named the Operations Manager over KTSU 90.9FM The Choice and The Vibe Houston at TSU.

“North Carolina Agricultural & State University gave me an education, a sense of pride, a voice, and the opportunity to excel. Now, I want to give the same things back while serving in my capacity at this historical Black university. What better way and what better time than the 60th Anniversary (year) of the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech to help students achieve their dreams,” said Madd Hatta.

In honor of the 60th Anniversary of The March on Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, The Madd Hatta Cares Foundation will award scholarships to 10 Texas Southern University student contest winners from the School of Communications. Selected students will receive $1,000 each in scholarship money.

Here’s how to apply

Students enrolled part or full-time for the Fall 2023 or Spring 2024 semesters at Texas Southern University are eligible to apply.

Contestants are asked to create a 60-second Instagram video demonstrating their interpretation of living “The Dream”. They must include the hashtag #60MLKHATTA to be considered.

The visual should be creative, inspiring, and consistent with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s values and principles.

The deadline for students to publish their Instagram posts containing the required video and hashtag is Sept. 11, 2023.

For more details, visit http://maddhattacares.org/.