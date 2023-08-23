Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man he was feuding with on Houston’s south side

HOUSTON – A suspect, who was wanted in the fatal shooting of a man he was feuding with on Houston’s south side, was arrested, the Houston Police Department said.

Edward Domon Brown, 44, is charged with murder in the 183rd State District Court. Following his arrest, Brown was also charged with felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He is accused of killing 37-year-old Horatio Rodriguez Harris.

HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Tierwester Street at around 12:40 p.m.

Police said when they arrived, they found Harris unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. The Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Brown fled the scene in a white vehicle immediately after the shooting. The men reportedly knew each other and had recent arguments. Brown was charged with the shooting on August 19.

Investigators said Brown was arrested during a traffic stop by HPD Northeast Patrol Division officers. At the time of his arrest, he was reportedly in possession of a stolen gun and a controlled substance. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and two additional felony charges were filed against Brown.