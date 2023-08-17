Police investigating after man shot dead in south Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in south Houston.

HPD homicide investigators are responding to the fatal shooting of a male at 3700 Tierwester near Cleburne Street that happened about 12:40 pm today.



More information will be provided at the scene.#HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 17, 2023

They said the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Tierwester Street, near Cleburne Street at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

According to HPD, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. They attempted life-saving measures and the man was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police believe the shooting happened after an argument between a group of men. One man then shot the other man.

Officers are working to confirm the information and are searching for a suspect.