1 injured in crash involving motorcyclist near Memorial Parkway Jr. High School

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was injured in a major crash involving a motorcyclist near Memorial Parkway Jr. High School in west Harris County on Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the incident in the 1800 block of Westgreen Boulevard.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a silver SUV. The SUV had damage on the left side near the rear passenger door. A Life Flight medical helicopter was also requested for a man who was injured, deputies said.

Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution and avoid the area.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

