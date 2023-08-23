1 injured in crash involving motorcyclist near Memorial Parkway Jr. High School

One person was injured in a major crash involving a motorcyclist near Memorial Parkway Jr. High School in west Harris County on Wednesday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was injured in a major crash involving a motorcyclist near Memorial Parkway Jr. High School in west Harris County on Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the incident in the 1800 block of Westgreen Boulevard.

North and Southbound lanes of Westgreen Blvd are closed, South of Highland Knolls. #HouTraffic https://t.co/UKVB3KyhFH — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 23, 2023

The crash involved a motorcycle and a silver SUV. The SUV had damage on the left side near the rear passenger door. A Life Flight medical helicopter was also requested for a man who was injured, deputies said.

Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution and avoid the area.

