Officials say challenge of providing education and safety is real in light of new law

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – It’s by far the biggest challenge in recent years for school districts, as well as charter schools in Texas, how to protect children.

However, the demand for enhanced safety also requires the use of dollars within district and charter schools.

“The districts are struggling to meet their educational requirement. At the same time, they have a security requirement”, said Sgt. Jason Smith, a Precinct 2 Constable in Montgomery County.

It is no secret that school districts struggle with budgets. Perhaps most aware of the financial struggles are educators and police officers as they are having to walk a tightrope on how to balance safety and education in the aftermath of Uvalde.

Effective September 1, a certified peace officer will be required on every school campus in Texas. It’s all the result of new legislation passed in Austin this past spring.

“Nobody wants to be against protecting our kids,” said State Sen. Carol Alvarado in an interview with KPRC 2 Investigates.

However, school officials are concerned because they are not seeing a massive influx of dollars to pay for it all.

“Even though there was money provided, $10 per student, it’s still going to be a negative impact on their budget,” said Alvarado.

This means administrators are carefully scrutinizing how they educate kids as well as the programs they offer to ensure they are compliant with the new state law.

“We have to look at our budgets and we have to make cuts to ensure that we can absolutely maintain the integrity of our educational program. We will never compromise on that, and then also, make the investments necessary in security and safety,” said Ann Scott, with KIPP Texas.

However, another obstacle is one that district police departments are having to contend with.

“It’s a challenge to staff the number of campuses that we are talking about, the number of schools in the districts,” said Larry Baimbridge, Police Chief of Spring Branch ISD. Baimbridge recently was named Chief of Spring Branch ISD. His response is in reference to what he said police departments at school districts across Texas are facing. It’s a challenge that his old department (the Houston Police Department) and other law enforcement agencies are facing as well: the recruitment of talent.

As a result of the law going into effect September 1, it also is forcing police in school districts to adjust until they can properly recruit officers.

“There is a finite number of police officers out there,” said Baimbridge.

