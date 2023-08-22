92º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

HEARTBREAKING PHOTO: Animal rescue asking for help saving severely emaciated dog

Houston Pets Alive!: “The most severe case of malnutrition/starvation ever witnessed at our facility.”

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Pets, Houston
Houston Pets Alive! rescues emaciated dog (Houston Pets Alive!)

Animal rescue officials in Houston are asking for the public’s help in tracking down whoever owned a severely emaciated dog.

Houston Pets Alive! said in a news release Tuesday that a passerby found an emaciated on the side of the road and took the starving dog to a shelter, which then turned to Houston Pets Alive! for assistance.

The rescue organization said Dobby, who showed signs he had been owned as a pet, “arrived at Houston Pets Alive! with the most severe case of malnutrition/starvation ever witnessed at our facility.”

“Dobby is currently in our custody and has survived the first night which is a positive sign but he will require months of rehabilitation and care as his current weight of 12 pounds is half of what his normal weight should be,” the release read.

Houston Pets Alive! is asking for the public’s assistance in caring for Dobby, stating that the costs for the dog’s round-the-clock care are more than the rescue anticipated.

“Dobby is such a sweet dog who loves people and has such a positive attitude - he really does deserve a second chance,” Noelle Delgado, executive director at Houston Pets Alive!, said in a statement. “We are grateful to work with municipal shelters in the Greater Houston and surrounding areas to be a safety net and aid in these very special cases as well as the regular intake of animals daily. On average, Houston Pets Alive! spends $100,000 on outsourced medical care for dogs as our onsite clinic is currently closed due to veterinarian staffing shortage.”

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter