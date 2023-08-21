Teen arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old on Houston’s south side

HOUSTON – A teen has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy on Houston’s south side in July, the Houston Police Department said.

Jarvis Rideaux, 17, is charged with capital murder in the 232nd State District Court. He is accused of killing Josiah Kelly.

On July 14, HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Faulkner Street at about 1:55 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found Kelly with a gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Kelly to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, Kelly and Rideaux were inside a bedroom of the residence handling a firearm when the weapon discharged.

Kelly was struck by the gunfire and Rideaux ran away from the scene prior to police arriving, HPD said.

Rideaux was arrested Friday and charged for his alleged role in the shooting.