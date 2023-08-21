Manhunt over for suspect accused of fatally shooting man, injuring teen at convenience store in Midtown

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a man and injuring a teen in a convenience store in Midtown Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

Jahdari Hatton, 24, was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 337th State District Court. He is accused of killing 26-year-old Jonathan Pettway. An 18-year-old boy was also struck with gunfire but survived his injuries, HPD said.

On July 31, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a convenience store located at 2111 San Jacinto St. at around 2:55 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Pettway inside the store with a gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Pettway to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The second victim was treated and released at the scene, HPD said.

According to investigators, a fight broke out inside the store, which led to Hatton producing a firearm and shooting multiple rounds into the store. Both victims were hit.

Hatton was arrested by the HPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, the HPD Southwest Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team and members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force without incident.