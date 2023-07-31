100º
Man dies at hospital after shooting at gas station in Midtown; Police still searching for suspect

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man reportedly died in the hospital after being hit by gunfire during a shooting at a gas station in Midtown Monday.

The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Fannin, which appears to be a Sunoco gas station.

The victim, who police said was a man, was later pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect. Investigators are working to determine what prompted the shooting.

