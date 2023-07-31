Man dies at hospital after shooting at gas station in Midtown; Police still searching for suspect

HOUSTON – A man reportedly died in the hospital after being hit by gunfire during a shooting at a gas station in Midtown Monday.
The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Fannin, which appears to be a Sunoco gas station.
The victim, who police said was a man, was later pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital.
Police have not released any information on a possible suspect. Investigators are working to determine what prompted the shooting.
South Central Patrol officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 2100 block of Fannin. One male pronounced deceased at the hospital. Homicide detectives en route to the scene. #hounews CC6— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 31, 2023