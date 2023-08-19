Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Highway 6 near Memorial Drive

A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 6 in west Houston on Saturday.

Houston police was called to the scene around 1:42 a.m. for a major crash in the 500 block of Highway 6 near Memorial Drive. Authorities said the victim was a man in his 30s.

The driver, who is in their 20s, told authorities they did not see the man crossing the road and struck him. It is unknown if the man was crossing or running across the highway.

The driver went back to the scene after the crash, and the pedestrian was already being taken to the hospital. Officers said the driver did not appear to be intoxicated.

Police did not identify anyone involved in the crash.