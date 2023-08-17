This thrift shop is helping Houston-area youth learn financial literacy

HOUSTON – Thursday is National Thrift Shop Day, and what better way to celebrate than helping the community while getting a good deal?

CEO and founder Sebastian Sanders created the Sanders Hand nonprofit organization to help youth learn financial literacy.

“Through education, empowering our youth ages 12 to 25 by teaching them customer service skills, marketing, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and professional etiquette,” Sanders told KPRC 2+ Now. “Our kids will come and receive that owner-job training for universal base income.”

Sanders Hand will have a grand opening at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Visit sandershand.org to learn how you can help.

