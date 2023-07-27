If you love the thrill of the thrift hunt, this is the northeast Houston gem you NEED to visit

HOUSTON – I’ve been to many thrift stores in the Houston area, but had been waiting to find a gem like Anawim Thrift Store.

What makes this a gem? The hunt.

Going on the hunt

I am a predator when it comes to thrifting. There is NOTHING like the thrill of the hunt in a thrift shop. If you like to dig for deals and actually find them, this is a thrift store worth visiting and supporting.

But before I get too far into this, let me send sincere thanks to KPRC 2 viewer Suzanne Hendon Young who recommended this spot, calling it a “hidden gem that supports the homeless of Houston.” Also -- a little love for Too Cheap Blonds who visited this spot with similar high praise.

OK. Back to the hunt. I love a place that engages me by making absolutely EVERYTHING in the shop attainable on a small budget. Thrift stores transport me back to when I was a high school or college student with a top budget of $100. If I can buy a substantial amount for $100 or less, the hunt is SO on. Looking at the prices and the available inventory at the 3,700-square-foot shop the second I walked through the doors, I was a great big shark and it was my week.

But a little on this -- I am beyond blessed these days to be able to pay more -- and I often do, but I love places that can still offer this kind of deep discount on quality antique and modern products. I do like giving to good causes and this is a great one.

Inside Anawim’s mission

Anawim Thrift Store supports Houston’s Magnificat Houses that, since 1968, has offered an alternative to the streets, providing shelter, meals, community and guidance, according to information provided on its website.

Magnificat Houses -- a Charity Navigator accredited four-star nonprofit -- is located at 1410 Elgin St. The nonprofit notes in its official language that it has housed some 20,000 guests for long or short stays, served 233,200 hot meals annually in its soup kitchen, homes and clubhouse. It also offers work-based programs that involve training in building and home rehabbing, woodworking, maintenance, moving, retail, office skills, horticulture and culinary, GED preparation, resume and job placement help, some outside work with 281 business partners. Magnificat Houses also has clergy in full-time residence, Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous weekly meetings on-campus.

What the thrift store is like

This thrift store has EVERYTHING. I like thrift stores that accept a wide variety of items, but I especially loved the inclusion of a number of child items, bridal gowns, decorating fixtures and other DIY items you might not find at other places that have a very curated situation. The randomness of the retail is this place’s absolute strength.

However, by the same token, this kind of place can be overwhelming for a lot of folks which -- to the hardcore thrifters among us -- is a boon. Hardcore thrifters really like to look. I’ve written about finding thrift magic and the importance of keeping an open mind when thrifting. Look high, look low and literally DIG in the bins at Anawim Thrift Store for the good stuff that’s mixed in.

If you’re not overwhelmed, keep your mind oh-so-open here and you’re going to be amazed at the things you’ll find. And beyond that, the price point is so good that, if you do want something not on your thrifting list, you probably won’t feel bad about buying it if it wasn’t in your plan. You feel like you just made a huge score. And you likely did.

Also strange -- when you go on your shopping adventure, you’ll be looking for treasure and you’re not quite sure when you leave that you got it all. Thrifting at a place like this scratches an itch, but also makes you a bit addicted to the idea of coming back. If you have issues with control, still give yourself a budget and time constraints. That may seem silly, but it’s not. You could go into this store and not come up for air for several hours.

Take a spin through the pictures from a recent visit and be sure to stick around to see what I purchased. My haul is a good one, y’all.

Inside the store

Hello Container Store special. $5. That’s an Elfa unit. It still has the Elfa stickers on it.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A general view of the main housewares and furniture area. Look at that glass-top midcentury table right there in the middle!🤤

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Got coffee pods?

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

West Elm bed frame $30

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Community community community

It’s not often that I’m almost in tears in a thrift shop, but I was moved to tears when I saw this. I saw a crate on the floor near the cashier’s desk. It was filled with VO5 shampoos with a paper sign that said $1. The bottles had messages on them like “God bless you” and “You are loved” and “We are praying for you.”

Why was I crying? Because Anawim, in that small crate, showed that it really gets its people.

The people that are paying $1 for shampoo in a thrift store need that shampoo. And they also want the dignity of paying for it. The thrift store respects that and honors its people by keeping the price low and celebrates them with those brightly-colored stickers. If you’ve ever seen need or experienced it yourself, you’ll get it.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Back to the hunt...

If you know what you’re looking for, grab it (This is a massive bag of random -- and usually very expensive -- Hot Wheels sets.)

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This Wayfair-looking hall tree was $125. And it’s put-together. Seriously. No friggin’ allen wrench to cope with. I was into it.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Some spray paint or Rub ‘n Buff and this chandelier has a new life. If it doesn’t have a tag, just check with the staff. They’ll get you a price, pronto.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

That’s a Pottery Barn Kids Death Star beanbag casing. You have to know what you’re looking for, but when you find it, grab it.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The dresses were lovely. A lot of crafters are now dismantling dresses to make new garments and crafts. These dresses provide a ton of fabric and high-end beadwork and lace that are a gold mine for new projects.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The jewelry cabinet had a ton of statement pieces.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Pottery Barn, old friend, you never looked so inexpensive.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Look behind things. These were behind a large patio umbrella.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Vintage Corelle.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Not a ton of vinyls, but Joan Baez was there.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This cute cabinet caught my eye. The chevron pattern is sweet and at $20 (markdown from $40)? No-brainer.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This. Lots of this.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Kid telescope with all the pieces.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Decanter and matching glasses. If you didn’t ask for wedding china or just want to trick out your table, this is definitely a start -- for $20.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Pretty for a kid’s room. Just discontinued.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Free coffee for shop patrons. Love the community here. The volunteers and a Prairie-View A&M business intern were friendly and answered all of my questions.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Yes, please.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The rules of the shop.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Volunteers work to sort through merchandise waiting to hit the floor.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If you’re planning to DIY anything, I would HIGHLY recommend looking here for inexpensive -- and high-end -- options.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Oh Houston, never change.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Small section of boys and girls clothing.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Look at this beauty for an industrial-feel space.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This Lulus dress was so pretty.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Need a mattress?

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Mario Kart playset.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For the musically-inclined.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If you still miss J.J., that shirt has your number written on it.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Hello, gorgeous.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Like, some really good bedding deals.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

There’s a Shark stick vacuum lurking under and behind some bedding.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This quilt face (no backing) was only $5. This could be a stunning statement art piece in a frame, or, if you got a plain white blanket and sewed it on the back, that would be a lovely cover for a kid’s bed.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Bar cart buddy. Love the alligator-looking texture on this beauty.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Since when have you seen prices like that at a thrift store? This is like a snapshot of 1999.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Small section of boys clothes.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

That marble slab...

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Not perfect, but if you’re looking for brand-name reliability, I found some SwissGear and Atlantic luggage pieces.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

So many tags still on the clothes. And I was impressed by the size range available here.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

These suits are in amazing shape.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The evening gown and special-event apparel sections are a must-visit.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Kudos to the volunteers: The care involved in putting everything together for this lovely neutral set of china is just beyond.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Just a tip - College students should hit this place up before heading back to campus.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Fancy shoes. Several of these would be great for a special event or fun things like Comicpalooza.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Furla designer makeup bags. Look. In. The. Cases. Take your time.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The most expensive item I spotted in Anawim Thrift Store -- a $500 grandfather clock. It was pretty. I like the moon face.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If you need an area rug, these may need some serious cleaning, but the neutral options can’t be beaten.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This kid tent! I need a truck...

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Love this. Absolutely love this. FREE BOOKS. Let’s give more books to kids, y’all.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Neutral heels. So many options.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Kitties. This almost went home with me.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

When you find things that match...score.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Loved finding these little sale signs.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Hello Barbie.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Seeing a Halloween Little Bo Peep costume coming out of these boots.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This wedding guest dress.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Not my style, but this feels like something a TikTok-famous designer would buy and make look fabulous on some shelf somewhere.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If you need a crib. There were several options. This one looked like my kids’ cribs that cost substantially more than $75.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

More Barbie.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Diapers are SO expensive. If you need some and you’re short on cash, this could be a good option.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Enormous lampshades and a great selection of small lampshades (for sconces). These can get pretty pricey, so I would take a turn through here if you’re planning to redecorate.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This industrial-looking table calling your name? It would be a great desk for the right space.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Don’t get too freaked out by the doll. The whale and nautical decor is darling.

Images from inside Anawim Thrift Store in Houston, as collected on a visit in July 2023. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

My haul

This thrift store made my list because Too Cheap Blonds noted that it had high-end retail items routinely appearing here -- likely castoffs from retailers like Target, Pottery Barn Kids and Amazon. This was indeed true.

Check out my haul:

Italian Barbie-pink shirt - brand-new with tags - $5 - On Wednesdays, I wear pink. Not really, but it’s fun.

Children’s books - monster trucks, “Paw Patrol” - FREE - I offered to pay for them, but they refused, saying they got a ton of books everyday and they were most definitely free.

Death Star beanbag sleeve - $2 - I’m going to stuff this with an old comforter or two.

Hardwood dresser with accents - $40 - This baby is my newest refinishing project. I can’t wait to fill in the marked-up areas missing veneer, sand off the top and stain this baby a deep mahogany.

Elfa storage bins and frame - $5 - Already in my kids’ room holding God-knows-how-many plastic dinosaurs.

Children’s microscope - $6

Child educational petri dishes $4

J.Crew gray ballet flats - $5

Total: $67, but I think some of the items were marked down from the tickets, so I only paid $62.

The vitals

Anawim Thrift Store

2102 Common Street

Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Important things to remember:

There’s street parking and a small parking lot near the dumpster.

The store ONLY accepts cash, Venmo and Zelle. No credit cards are accepted.

If you want to further support the store’s mission, check out Magnificat Houses’ website

On Facebook (follow for sales and other promotions.)

