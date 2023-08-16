Denny’s partners with Houston leaders, charities for sports-filled week of giving back to kids in the community

The first of two events, Take Me Out to the Ballgame, was hosted by Sister 2 Sistah on July 30. (Photo credit: Artistik Rebel)

HOUSTON – Denny’s joined forces with two Houston-based organizations to give back to the community.

The first of two events, Take Me Out to the Ballgame, which took place on July 30 at Minute Maid Park, was hosted by Sister 2 Sistah.

Sister 2 Sistah is a mentoring organization originally created to help college-aged women of color fighting to overcome obstacles. The founders, Rebecca Briscoe and Nakia Cooper, expanded their outreach to include people in need from all walks of life across Texas, and beyond.

The event provided the opportunity for nearly 80 children from underserved communities in Houston to attend a free Astros game. Denny’s graciously donated backpacks to the attendees, containing Denny’s logo drawstring bags, squishy baseballs, No. 2 pencils, colored pencils, pencil cases, rulers, highlighters, earbuds, crayons, clear water bottles, and free kids’ meal coupons.

“Sister 2 Sistah is very pleased that Denny’s has stepped in to provide backpacks and much-needed school supplies for children in the community,” said Cooper. “We believe when people see it, they can achieve it and the children need to see that our community businesses have their backs and are willing to invest in their futures.”

The second event, Back 2 School Basketball Camp, sponsored by Denny’s in partnership with Texas Relief Warriors and Generation One, took place on August 3.

The event was led by Jae Sean Tate, captain of the Houston Rockets. Approximately 75 children attended the basketball camp and workshop, which was open to Houston-area students from Pre-K– Grade 12. The camp not only taught basketball skills, but also provided free school supplies to attendees.

Denny’s set up a booth that included a prize wheel, dining coupons, and promotional items, including Denny’s logo squishy basketballs, water bottles, sweatbands, and lip balms.

“What brought me to Denny’s was not only the brand’s rich history but their ongoing commitment to giving back to the community,” said Denny’s franchisee Clyde Rucker. “We are excited to be a part of these life-changing experiences, and we hope these children feel the full support of the community behind them!”

