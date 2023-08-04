Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate hosts free kids camp at Cuney Homes

Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate hosted his inaugural kids camp, with Generation One school by Cuney Homes in Third Ward.

Tate, along with sponsors Denny’s, Texas Relief Warriors, and Lily’s Toy Box hosted about 75 kids, who got to interact with the Rockets player and receive back-to-school supplies.

Tate is no stranger to giving back in the community and is glad to bring a kids camp to Houston for the first time.

“It’s something that I think is very important for me in the offseason to get out here and spend some time with the kids in the community,” said Tate. “They’re getting something to leave with. But at the end of the day, we’re giving them time to come out here, be kids, and have fun.”