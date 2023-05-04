Denny’s, Gallery Furniture give new meaning to ‘bed and breakfast’ with free mattresses, meals for members of military

HOUSTON – In celebration of Military Appreciation Month and the brand’s 70th anniversary, Denny’s is partnering with Gallery Furniture owner, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, for a special honor.

On Thursday, May 18, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., the first 70 veterans, active military, or first responders to come into Gallery Furniture will receive a free Tempur + Sealy mattress and a year’s worth of Denny’s Grand Slam gift cards.

In addition, Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner, its 53-foot mobile kitchen, will be onsite serving hot breakfasts to attendees. The mobile kitchen is primarily used to feed those suffering in the wake of national disasters and emergencies, as well as others who might need a helping hand.

Participants need only show their ID to qualify.

