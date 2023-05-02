Pct. 4 K9 named ‘Mattress Mack’ nabs armed suspect in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Pct. 4 Constable K9 named “Mattress Mack” is hailed a hero after apprehending an armed suspect at a north Harris County neighborhood on Tuesday.

Constable deputies responded to the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive near the North Freeway.

Details of the incident were not disclosed at this time. Constable Mark Herman said arriving deputies saw a man armed with a gun fleeing on foot.

RELATED: ‘K9 Mattress Mack’: Precinct 4′s newest officer named after community philanthropist

That suspect was quickly apprehended by “Mattress Mack.”

No injuries were reported.

An investigation into what led to the incident is still underway.

“Mattress Mack,” named after Houston’s community philanthropist and owner of Gallery Furniture, was introduced to Pct. 4 Constable’s Office back in February.

“Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale has always believed in God, country, family, and hard work. Precinct 4 is proud to exemplify these values in our K-9 “Mattress Mack,’” Herman said on his Facebook page.