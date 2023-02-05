71º

‘K9 Mattress Mack’: Precinct 4′s newest officer named after community philanthropist

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Mark Herman’s Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has announced a new member of its squad, and the name is all too familiar for Houstonians.

The newest member is a K9 officer named after popular businessman, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale.

K9 officer ‘Mattress Mack’ will partner with his handler, Deputy George Henson.

Henson is a veteran K9 handler and has trained the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois in explosive odors including bombs, firearms, and criminal apprehension.

“Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale has always believed in God, country, family, and hard work. Precinct 4 is proud to exemplify these values in our K-9 “Mattress Mack,’” the announcement read on Facebook.

K9 Mattress Mack even has his own decal on Henson’s patrol unit.

The pair have already hit the streets and begun their duties.

