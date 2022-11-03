Don’t mess with Mack. Don’t mess with the Houston Astros.

LEFT: Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, of Houston, left, stands near a stack of mattresses he was giving away in Atlantic City N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. A prolific gambler with a knack for attention-getting bets stands to win nearly $75 million if the Houston Astros win the World Series, including what sports books say would be the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history. McIngvale has wagered a total of $10 million with numerous sports books on an Astros victory.(AP Photo/Wayne Parry) RIGHT: Houston Astross relief pitcher Rafael Montero, relief pitcher Bryan Abreu, starting pitcher Cristian Javier, catcher Christian Vazquez, and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly, from left, celebrate a combined no hitter after Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Astros won 5-0 to tie the series two games all. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

If you applauded a furniture store owner shouting profanity in the streets of Philadelphia during the World Series this week, you might be from Houston.

If you suggested a statue be erected for the mattress guy who didn’t take any you know what from a Phillies fan, you might be from Houston.

If your team got shutout one night in the World Series, but it was plausible to you that a viral video of a guy named Mack could inspire the team to make history the next night, then you probably are from Houston.

Just 24 hours after a disappointing game 3 loss, the Houston Astros tied things up against the Phillies in game 4 by throwing the first combined no-hitter in World Series history. Not long after the game, the official Houston Astros social media account tweeted in all caps: DON’T MESS WITH MACK.

In between the loss and the incredible win, something happened that you may have to be from Houston to truly understand. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, who owns Gallery Furniture, went viral in a six-second clip. In it, McIngvale is seen and heard shouting obscenities at someone off camera. Even before McIngvale issued a response explaining the outburst, social media lit up with people throwing their support behind him.

For anyone not from Houston reading this, McIngvale is a local businessman, philanthropist, and icon. He regularly makes big donations to people in need and opens the doors of his store when shelters are needed in a disaster. He’s kind of a big deal in Houston.

He’s also a die-hard Astros fan. When a Phillies fan was relentlessly badgering him and attacking the character of players like Jose Altuve Tuesday night, Mattress Mack says he couldn’t hold back. He defended his team and then Houstonians defended him.

After Wednesday night’s game, McIngvale was shown the Astros tweet about him and immediately replied on camera, “No! It should say don’t mess with the Houston Astros! No-hitter today, five to nothing. Great job Astros. You made the entire city proud.” In that profanity-free video on twitter, McIngvale added he looked forward to the team winning it all at Minute Maid Park. “Don’t mess with Texas. Don’t mess with the Astros!”

5 Don’t Mess with Mack inspired tweets (One for each Astros run in game 4)